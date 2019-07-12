BPCC to hold open auditions for fall musical ‘Urinetown’

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce audition dates and times for its fall musical, Urinetown. Local actors are encouraged to audition.

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to auditions to complete an audition form.

BPCC Theatre’s production of Urinetown is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. The book is written by Greg Kotis with music by Mark Hollmann. Laura Nugent will choreograph BPCC’s production.

“This is, simply put, a fun, fun show that I’ve wanted to do since I saw it on Broadway years ago,” states Crawford. “There are musical numbers that remind you of Evita, West Side Story, How to Succeed in Business, Cabaret, just to name a few. The comedy is timeless. It’s almost as much fun watching it as it is being in it.”

Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

All lead and secondary roles in this large ensemble musical are available to be cast. Community members are urged to audition as well. BPCC Theatre encourages performers who are aged 16 and older of all ethnicities and gender identities as well as performers with disabilities to audition.

Those auditioning should expect to sing, dance (or move about), and read from the script. BPCC Theatre students are required to present a 30-second monologue. A prepared 16 bar musical selection (bring sheet music or phone track) is recommended, though not required. However, no prepared monologues or music selections are required of other students or community members auditioning. Those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to “dance about.”

Show dates for Urinetown are set for 7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 and 2 p.m., Oct. 13 and 20.

For more information about the season or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.