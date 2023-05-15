BPCC TO HOLD SUMMER REGISTRATION MAY 31

Bossier Parish Community College will host on-campus registration Wednesday, May 31, at all campus locations – Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley (Many).

Students will have the opportunity to meet with advisors to develop schedules and meet with staff for assistance with applying for financial aid and military benefits. Registration hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Class start dates are:

Summer – June 1, 2023

Fall – August 17, 2023

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. Detailed information regarding admissions, registration, tuition costs and deadlines is available online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu. For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.