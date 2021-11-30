BPCC to host a Visit with Santa Dec. 5th

Santa Claus is coming to town and one of his first stops will be at Bossier Parish Community College!

The community is invited to Visit with Santa on Sunday, December 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside Building F on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This free event is open to all ages.

Sponsored by the Office of Student Life, the Student Government Association, the Maroon Jackets, the college is proud to host this fun-filled event to kick-off the holiday season. This year’s event will feature pictures with Santa, Christmas crafts and activities, and a raffle for a wagon full of toys! Light refreshments of cookies & hot cocoa will be provided.

BPCC’s Office of Student Life has partnered with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (Operation Christmas Wish) and will be accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at the door. These gifts will ensure that children in our community will have something special to open on Christmas.

In addition to the holiday fun, LSUHSC will be on campus administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters as well as available pediatric vaccines for ages 5-11.

For more information, contact the BPCC Office of Student Life at studentlife@bpcc.edu or 318-678-6035.