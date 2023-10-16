BPCC TO HOST ADJUNCT RECRUITING FAIR IN NATCHITOCHES, MANY

Bossier Parish Community College will hold an event on Thursday, October 19th from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm to recruit part-time faculty to teach at either the Natchitoches or Sabine Valley (Many) campus. Potential adjuncts for all disciplines are welcome, including both credit and non-credit courses. Academic and workforce division representatives will be set up in the main building at each campus. Interested parties should bring a current resume and/or curriculum vitae, if possible.

Specific areas of immediate need for the Natchitoches campus are:

Welding

Industrial Manufacturing – PLCs, hydraulics/pneumatics, print reading/blueprint reading, AudoCAD/SolidWorks, robotics, industrial safety/OSHA, electricity, maintenance/manufacturing processes, instrumentation/electronics

General Education – English, Math, Biology, and Life Sciences

Noncredit areas

CDL

Industrial Readiness Training

Computer Certifications

CPR

Fiber Optics Installation

CNA

Specific areas of immediate need for the Sabine Valley campus are:

Welding

Electrician Technology – National Electric Code, residential wiring, electricity, PLCs, print reading/blueprint reading, electric motor controls, electrical raceways, mechatronics, generators/transformers

Oil & Gas – regulations and safety, drilling technology, hydraulics/pneumatics, pumps, O&G instrumentation, measurement, reservoir analysis, process/production technology

General Education – English, Math, Biology, and Life Sciences

Noncredit areas

Industrial Readiness Training

Computer Certifications

CPR

Fiber Optics Installation

CNA

BPCC’s Natchitoches Campus is located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass in Natchitoches, LA. BPCC’s Sabine Valley Campus is located at 1255 Fisher Road in Many, LA.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu.