BPCC TO HOST ARTIST TALK FOR NEW EXHIBIT OCT. 26

The Art Department at Bossier Parish Community College invites the public to attend a gallery reception and artist talk on Tuesday, October 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The recently installed exhibition, Observing Through, is a collection of unique and intricate ceramic artwork made by Jessica Sanders.

Sanders is a professional artist based in East Texas and adjunct instructor of art at UT Tyler. Her work is composed of tiny ceramic tiles that are wired together, thereby creating flexible sculptures. Through her work, she hopes to reveal her process and incorporate the idea of movement all while showing how she found a way to make stiff ceramic pieces movable again.

Kelly McDade, professor of art at BPCC, first saw Sanders’ artwork at The Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport. She found the work to be intriguing, surprising, and innovative. She hopes it will inspire both students and gallery visitors to think outside the box when it comes to their own designs.

Observing Through: Artworks by Jessica Sanders will be on display in the Donna Service Gallery, located in Building A on the BPCC campus, through December 2, 2021. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly McDade at kmcdade@bpcc.edu or call (318) 678-6324.

What: Observing Through: Artworks by Jessica Sanders

Where: Donna Service Gallery (BPCC, Building A)

When: October 18th – December 2nd, Monday – Thursdays 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Reception with Artist Talk: Tuesday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.