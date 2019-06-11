BPCC to host basketball camps Thursday

Bossier Parish Community College will host basketball camps for middle and high school age boys and girls on Thursday at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The Elite Middle School Basketball Camp will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Elite High School Camp (eighth- to 12th-graders) will be from 8 to 10 p.m.

Cost of the camps is $10 per person. Participants can call and reserve a spot but it’s not required. Walk-ups are welcome.

There will be a small concession for purchase of drinks and snacks. Teams are welcomed. All participants need a pair of tennis shoes, shorts and a t-shirt.

BPCC will hold an All Sports Girls & Boys Camp for first- through eighth-graders from June 24-28.

The camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24-27. On June 28, the camp will start at 7:30 with an awards ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

Cost is $125 per person (money order or cash only).

Contact coach Morghen Day at mday@bpcc.edu or 214-727-3595 or coach Brenda Nichols at 318-678-6264 for more information.