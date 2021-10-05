BPCC to host community registration event Oct. 8th

Bossier Parish Community College is bringing the college registration process to the community with its On Location events.

BPCC On Location will offer personalized, one-stop registration for new students. Our enrollment management team will be available to help with admissions, financial aid, and course registration.

The first event will be held Friday, October 8, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Hills Business Association (9701 Baird Road in Shreveport). Space is limited and reservations are requested online at bpcc.edu/onlocation.

Those who attend will need to bring valid photo identification, and if you have them–test scores (ACT, SAT, Accuplacer) and previous college transcripts. Masks are required.

This is the first On Location planned event for the College. Future dates and locations will be announced as they become available.

For more information, contact the Advising Team at (318) 678-6357 or advising@bpcc.edu. Apply to BPCC online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.