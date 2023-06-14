BPCC to host community registration events

Bossier Parish Community College will host two community registration events at its Bossier City, campus located at 6220 East Texas Street. Prospective and returning students can meet with faculty and staff for assistance with registering for classes, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits.

Advising After 5 will take place on Monday, June 25, in the Emmett E. Cope Student Services Building (F) from 5pm until 7pm. Students must arrive and sign in by 6:30pm to be advised at this event.

Super Saturday, BPCC’s signature registration event, will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 9am until 12pm. The event begins in the Emmett E. Cope Student Services Building (F). Students may select from a variety of classes offered during the summer, fall, and winter sessions:

Start Date End Date Summer Session C June 28, 2023 July 25, 2023 Fall Session A August 17, 2023 December 12, 2023 Fall Session B August 17, 2023 October 11, 2023 Fall Session C October 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 Fall Session J September 5, 2023 December 12, 2023 Winter Intersession December 19, 2023 January 10, 2024

Both events are open to current and new BPCC students. New students are encouraged to apply for admissions prior to the event. The application is available online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu or contact the Admissions Office by phone at 318-678-6004 or email admissions@bpcc.edu.