BPCC to host community registration events

Bossier Parish Community College will host several registration events to assist current and new students with registering for winter, spring and summer courses.

The first will be BPCC on Location Sunday, November 21, at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 8200 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport. Those who attend this event will meet with our enrollment management team to receive personalized help with admissions, financial aid, and course registration after services, which begin at 10:15 a.m. Prospective students will need to bring valid photo identification, and if you have them–test scores (ACT, SAT, Accuplacer) and previous college transcripts.

Next, BPCC will host Advising After 5 Monday, November 29, on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This event will be held in Building F, room 203 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Students must arrive and sign in by 7:30 p.m. to be advised at this event.

Super Saturday will be held Saturday, December 4, on the BPCC campus. This signature registration event will be held in Building F from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Prospective and returning students will experience a one-stop registration event with a festive twist featuring holiday music by the Cavalier Players. Faculty and staff members will be available to assist with registering for classes, as well as, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits.

All three of these events are open to current and new BPCC students.

Winter session classes, which are three weeks in length and all online, begin December 21, 2021. Spring semester classes begin January 13, 2022.

For more information on registering at BPCC, visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the Admissions Office by phone at 318-678-6004 or email admissions@bpcc.edu.