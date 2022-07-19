BPCC to host Computer Technology Open House Thursday

The Information Technology Department at Bossier Parish Community College invites the public to attend its inaugural ‘Let’s Talk About Tech’ Open House on Thursday, July 21, on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Building F, Room 203 and will include information about the various Computer Technology programs, as well as panel discussions with current students, faculty, and industry partners. The event is open to current and prospective students. While at the event, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, network with industry partners for job placement, and speak with instructors about the various degree pathways.

“Our goal is to bring together all areas of BPCC to discuss the resources available to students for the CTEC programs and to raise awareness about the resources integrated into these programs, such as the CyberStart Cohort,” Project Director Quentin Calhoun said. “The Cyberstart Cohort is an excellent resource for recruiting underrepresented populations in the field of information technology. This opportunity covers tuition, a laptop, a monthly stipend, and routine meetings to help these 15 participants complete a Help Desk and Networking CTC.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3zf9Tli to register for the event. For more information, contact Quentin Calhoun at qcalhoun@bpcc.edu or (318) 678-6522.

Registration for Fall 2022, Winter 2022, Spring 2023, and Summer 2023 semesters is now open. On-campus general registration will take place on August 16-17. Classes for the fall semester begin on August 18.