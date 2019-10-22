BPCC to host drug awareness speaker Oct. 24

Purple Heart and Valor Award recipient Agent Greg Walker will present a drug awareness presentation as part of National Red Ribbon Week at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Theatre, Building C, on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City. This event is free and open to the students, faculty, staff, and the public.

Walker is a 15-year veteran Shreveport Police Officer and an 11-year veteran of the Shreveport Police Special Response Team (SWAT). He is currently the SRT Team training coordinator, Louisiana POST Firearms and Rifle Instructor, acting instructor for mechanical, ballistic, and explosive breaching; active shooter; urban operations; CQB; hostage rescue; dignitary protection; warrior ethos; intelligence gathering and defensive tactics.

Walker is also the co-director of a non-profit entitled First Chance. After personal experience and the death of a fellow officer, the non-profit began by his wife because of the need for police officers’ understanding and training in the area of combat trauma care. The non-profit provides trauma kits and training for first responders and civilians alike who may have to use life saving techniques within a high risk or violent situation. At present, these kits have saved over 50 lives in the Shreveport area.

The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week®, October 23-October 31 each year.

For more information on Red Ribbon Week, visit http://redribbon.org/theme/ or about BPCC’s Criminal Justice program, visit www.bpcc.edu/criminaljustice.