BPCC TO HOST GENERAL FALL REGISTRATION AUG. 17-18

Bossier Parish Community College will host general registration for the fall semester on August 17-18, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. This event is for new and returning students who prefer or need face-to-face assistance with class selection, financial aid, veteran resources, and other services.

Registration will begin in Building F on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. Students are required to wear masks at all times while on campus.

Due to the recent increase in COVID positivity rates, multiple locations will be utilized for academic advising, financial aid counseling and other services to allow for social distancing.

To further assist in reducing density and keeping everyone safe, only the student will be allowed to meet with faculty and staff. Spouses, children, siblings, friends, and others will not be allowed.

Virtual appointments will be available for students feeling ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Fall classes begin August 19. See our list of courses here: https://bit.ly/3AyCXSq. It’s not too late to register. Apply online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.