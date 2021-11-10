BPCC to host Maroon Out game tonight in honor of Decari Markray

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers will host a Maroon Out game tonight in honor of former Cavalier Decari Markray, who tragically lost his life in a car accident last month.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the team’s game against Baton Rouge Community College will receive a free t-shirt. The team will honor Markray’s memory with a special presentation to his family before tip-off. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Markray, 20, was a member of head coach J.A. Anglin’s first recruiting class at BPCC. As a freshman, the 6-foot-4 swingman made 19 appearances for the Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season. He finished last season on a high note, playing his best game statistically with 9 points and 7 rebounds against Victoria College in the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville, Texas.

The Doyline, Louisiana native was working towards a Criminal Justice degree at BPCC.