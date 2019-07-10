BPCC to host national cyber conference

From cybersecurity workshops, Digital Badges, and a job fair to outdoor music and tours, the sixth annual Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is ready to educate and entertain. This event is being hosted at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 30 to Aug. 1.

3CS is the nation’s only academic conference focused on cybersecurity education at community colleges. It helps raise institutions’ capability maturity level while helping them develop new labs, programs, practices, program components, methods of instruction and courses. Community colleges produce a vast talent pool of future cybersecurity employees desperately needed around the world, and 3CS plays a role in that development.

“The impact that 3CS has had, and will have on the cybersecurity workforce in the area of training and networking makes this a must-attend event. We look forward to seeing partners from across the nation come together with the common goal of providing instruction to the cybersecurity workforce to protect our country’s security,” said Chris Rondeau, Bossier Parish Community College Professor and Program Director of Network Security.

This year’s 3CS features several exciting Cybersecurity Skills Development Workshops (CSDW) such as Secure Scripting, Cybersecurity Skills Journal, Hands-on Cryptography and Intro to IBM’s QRadar. Over 95 presentations, panel discussions and workshops are offered within five tracks: Evidence-Based, Instruction, Practice, Program Development and Student. Participants have a plethora of hands-on learning opportunities from experienced faculty and professionals in the field.

The event also includes a Job Fair and Career Exploration that allows employers to recruit and invest in the future workforce for only $150. Academic institutions are invited to attend this to offer students support through their educational journey by way of transfer options and career pathways.

Two events offered in conjunction with 3CS cater to girls: IBM CyberDay4Girls and Girl Scout Cyber Badge. These engaging events are a gateway for girls to break gender stereotypes in the cybersecurity profession and introduce females at an early age to a variety of STEM careers.

3CS also is offering Digital Badges for the first time. Attendees, presenters and CSDW participants can earn these badges. Based on specific criteria attained, the badge is a validated credential and indicator of achievement, skill or interest viewable by employers, academic institutions and the community. A Digital Badge is a new way to display a person’s training and development on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, a resume, website, blogs, in email signatures, e-portfolios and more.

A few special guests will present as keynote speakers. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who worked his way from being in the Army to practicing law before becoming governor in 2016, will speak on July 30 at 6 p.m. Marci McCarthy, CEO and president of T.E.N., an information security executive networking and relationship-marketing firm, will present “Becoming a Cybersecurity Enabler: How Community Colleges Can Bridge the Diversity and Workforce Gap” on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

In addition to these skills and knowledge building activities, 3CS has plenty of fun options to explore Louisiana and bond with other participants. There is corn hole, trivia night, a Louisiana Street Party, Krewe of Centaur’s second line sponsor reception, “Suzie Q” Red River walking tour of Shreveport history, as well as plantation, culinary and art tours.

For more information, visit www.my3cs.org.