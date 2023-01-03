BPCC TO HOST ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION JAN. 10-11

Bossier Parish Community College will host on-campus registration January 10-11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at all campus locations (Bossier, Natchitoches, and Sabine Valley in Many). On-campus registration provides students the opportunity to meet with academic advisors in their divisions to enroll for spring 2023 and summer 2023 courses. Students may also meet with staff for assistance with financial aid and military benefits. Online registration remains available at www.bpcc.edu.

Spring classes begin on January 12, 2023. Students can select classes from a variety of spring sessions:

Start Date

End Date

1.

Session A

January 12, 2023

May 9, 2023

2.

Session B

January 12, 2023

March 7, 2023

3.

Session C

March 8, 2023

May 9, 2023

4.

Session D

January 12, 2023

February 8, 2023

5.

Session E

February 9, 2023

March 7, 2023

6.

Session F

March 8, 2023

April 12, 2023

7.

Session G

April 13, 2023

May 9, 2023

8.

Session J

January 31, 2023

May 9, 2023

BPCC will host a Virtual Cavalier Connection session for spring 2023 students on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A repeat session is scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The virtual sessions are open to students attending classes in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Sabine Valley.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.