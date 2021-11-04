BPCC TO HOST ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION NOV. 8-11

Bossier Parish Community College will host on-campus registration November 8-11, 2021. This 4-day registration event will provide students the opportunity to enroll for winter 2021, spring 2022, and summer 2022 courses at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

Students can meet with academic advisors in their divisions and financial aid staff. Registration hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Offices are open until 5:30pm on Monday, November 8, 2021. Virtual, evening and weekend appointment options are available at our QLess Kiosk at: https://kiosk.na4.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/255.

BPCC follows guidance from the CDC, Louisiana Department of Health, and the Governor related to COVID-19. To keep our campus safe and healthy, anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment instead at: https://kiosk.na4.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/255.

Winter Intercession classes begin Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.

BPCC offers associate degrees in six academic divisions: Behavioral & Social Sciences; Business; Communication & Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing & Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. Technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas are also available in each of these divisions.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.