BPCC to host on-campus registration, virtual information sessions for spring and summer semesters

BPCC’s enrollment management team will host pop-up registration events January 5-7 and January 10 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Students should report to the Admissions Office in Building F and then come by Building G, Room 219 to receive assistance. Students must be signed in by 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment instead at https://bit.ly/3sVHEW1.

General on-campus registration will be held January 11-12, 2022. This 2-day registration event will provide students the opportunity to enroll for spring and summer courses at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Registration hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration begins in Building F.

Students enrolled at BPCC are invited to take part in Cavalier Connect, a virtual informational sessions for students to learn more about campus services, including financial aid, online learning, counseling services, student organizations, veteran education benefits, and more.

The informational sessions will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. Students can choose to attend one of the following sessions:

Friday, January 7 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 at 10 a.m.

In response to the recent surge of the Omicron variant, BPCC has updated its COVID protocols and masks are required on campus. Anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment for these events at https://bit.ly/3sVHEW1.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.

Spring classes begin on Thursday, January 13th.

BPCC offers associate degrees in six academic divisions: Behavioral & Social Sciences; Business; Communication & Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing & Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. Technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas are also available in each of these divisions.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.