BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT

Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.



This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees will tour the Pharmacy Technician Lab, meet pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and obtain information on the program. In addition, BPCC Enrollment Management team members will be on hand to assist with admissions, financial aid, and registration for the winter, spring, and summer semesters.



Dr. Karel Brummett, PharmD, Pharmacy Technician Program Director and Pharmacist, expressed the workforce demand for Pharmacy Technicians.



“Nationwide, there is a shortage of pharmacy technicians, leaving pharmacies short-staffed and increased waiting times for consumers,” Brummett said. “The industry demand has also increased the hourly pay for this career.”



Michael Whitaker, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, believes events like this will help to reintroduce healthcare services careers while responding to the workforce needs of the Ark-La-Tex.



Individuals interested in attending the event are asked to register by visiting https://forms.office.com/r/FGMLFCfjSi.