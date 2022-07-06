BPCC TO HOST REGIONAL NURSING OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY

Bossier Parish Community College, in partnership with local four-year universities, will host a Regional Nursing Open House on Saturday, July 9th, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in Building H on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

The event is open to the community and will focus on providing information about opportunities for pursuing a career in nursing, with nursing faculty and others from regional colleges available to answer questions and assist individuals with getting started on the path toward a career in nursing. In addition to visiting with college representatives, attendees may also tour the BPCC Simulation Lab for a first-hand look at technologies and resources used in nursing programs to help students learn and be successful in their careers.

BPCC is pleased to partner with Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University, and Southern University at Shreveport to promote awareness of available options for pursuing a career in this high-demand field. The collaboration is in response to a call to support efforts to meet the workforce demands in our region. Louisiana Board of Regents member Wilbert Pryor observed, “In my time on the Board of Regents, the nursing shortage in Shreveport has been a continuing issue. The dire shortage was exposed during the pandemic. Providing nursing education in Shreveport is vital to our local hospitals and health care, and also to the economic survival and development of Shreveport. No student is going to drive – nor can afford to drive – an hour plus each way from Shreveport to take nursing classes. Therefore, I am very thankful that the area nursing programs have come together to provide this great informational seminar for all students interested in a nursing career to learn both about the different professions available and the new nursing educational opportunities now offered in the Shreveport- Bossier area.”