BPCC TO HOST REGISTRATION EVENTS FOR WINTER, SPRING

Bossier Parish Community College will host virtual and on-campus registration events November 13-14 to assist students with registering for the winter and spring semesters.

Virtual Registration will be held on Monday, November 13, from 9am until 5:30pm on Microsoft Teams. This event is open to continuing and prospective students attending classes in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many who might not be able to register on-campus. Those wishing to attend can find event information and the virtual meeting link at www.bpcc.edu/admissions. Online registration remains available anytime at www.bpcc.edu.

The College will host its signature event, Advising After 5, on Tuesday, November 14. This after-hours event is for current and prospective students to meet with faculty and staff for assistance with registering for classes, as well as, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits. Advising After 5 will be held from 5pm until 7pm in Building F on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. Students must arrive and sign in by 6:30pm to be advised at this event. New students are encouraged to apply for admissions prior to arriving on campus at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.

Students may select from a variety of classes offered during the winter and spring sessions:

Start Date End Date Winter Intersession December 19, 2023 January 10, 2024 Spring Session A January 11, 2024 May 7, 2024 Spring Session B January 11, 2024 March 5, 2024 Spring Session C March 6, 2024 May 5, 2024 Spring Session D January 11, 2024 February 7, 2024 Spring Session E February 8, 2024 March 5, 2024 Spring Session F March 6, 2024 April 10, 2024 Spring Session G April 11, 2024 May 7, 2024 Spring Session J January 29, 2024 May 7, 2024

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.