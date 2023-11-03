Home News-Free BPCC TO HOST REGISTRATION EVENTS FOR WINTER, SPRING

BPCC TO HOST REGISTRATION EVENTS FOR WINTER, SPRING

Bossier Parish Community College will host virtual and on-campus registration events November 13-14 to assist students with registering for the winter and spring semesters.

Virtual Registration will be held on Monday, November 13, from 9am until 5:30pm on Microsoft Teams. This event is open to continuing and prospective students attending classes in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many who might not be able to register on-campus. Those wishing to attend can find event information and the virtual meeting link at www.bpcc.edu/admissions. Online registration remains available anytime at www.bpcc.edu.

The College will host its signature event, Advising After 5, on Tuesday, November 14. This after-hours event is for current and prospective students to meet with faculty and staff for assistance with registering for classes, as well as, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits. Advising After 5 will be held from 5pm until 7pm in Building F on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. Students must arrive and sign in by 6:30pm to be advised at this event.  New students are encouraged to apply for admissions prior to arriving on campus at www.bpcc.edu/admissions

Students may select from a variety of classes offered during the winter and spring sessions:

 Start DateEnd Date
Winter IntersessionDecember 19, 2023January 10, 2024
Spring Session AJanuary 11, 2024May 7, 2024
Spring Session BJanuary 11, 2024March 5, 2024
Spring Session CMarch 6, 2024May 5, 2024
Spring Session DJanuary 11, 2024February 7, 2024
Spring Session EFebruary 8, 2024March 5, 2024
Spring Session FMarch 6, 2024April 10, 2024
Spring Session GApril 11, 2024May 7, 2024
Spring Session JJanuary 29, 2024May 7, 2024

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions  or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.

BPT Staff

