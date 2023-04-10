BPCC to host Sexual Assault Awareness Event, Walk

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), Bossier Parish Community College’s Office of Student Life will host a Take Back the Night awareness event on Tuesday, April 11, from 5-7pm in the Quad on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. Students, faculty, staff, and the community are invited to attend this free event in support of our commitment to end sexual and domestic violence and support survivors.

“BPCC is thrilled to host this event during Sexual Assault Awareness Month because we recognize the importance of advocating for our students and making sure that their voices are heard,” said Tiffany Sandifer, Director of Student Life. “Sexual and domestic violence affects many people and we want to educate our students, faculty, and staff on how to be advocates for themselves and others. This event will create a safe space to share stories and experiences and will also allow attendees to become more familiar with resources that are available to them.”

The event will feature special guest speaker Marissa Cohen, an awareness walk around campus, food catered by Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant, information about local resources, and giveaways including t-shirts and other awareness items. Participating organizations include Project Celebration, House of Grace, the Gingerbread House, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the creation of a display project by writing a positive note to a survivor or drawing the outfit they were wearing when they were assaulted.

Schedule of Events (Tentative):

5:00 – 5:10 pm: Welcome

5:10 – 5:30 pm: Statistics & Resource Information

5:30 – 5:45 pm: Keynote by Marissa Cohen

5:45 – 6:00 pm: Walk around the Campus

6:00 pm: Food Line Opens

6:15 – 6:45 pm: Testimonials

6:45 pm: Moment of Silence for Victims

6:50 pm: Wrap-up