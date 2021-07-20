BPCC to host Super Saturday registration event July 31

Bossier Parish Community College will host “Super Saturday” from 9:00 am to noon on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City, LA. This event, which begins in Building G, offers prospective and returning students a one-stop registration experience. We are excited to welcome students to campus to meet with advisors, register for day and evening classes; sit for placement testing; and experience campus life. Staff members will be available to assist with applying for financial aid and veteran benefits.

If someone is unable to make the Super Saturday event, BPCC’s regular, on-campus registration is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18. Fall 2021 classes begin August 19 with expanded in-person, hybrid, and online learning options.

For more information on registering at BPCC, visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the Admissions Office by phone at 318-678-6004 or email admissions@bpcc.edu.