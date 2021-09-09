BPCC TO OFFER CNA COURSE THIS FALL

Bossier Parish Community College is bringing back the Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) program through the support of Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges’ (LCTCS) Reboot Your Career program.

“There is a critical need for CNAs statewide, and before the Reboot program financial support for students pursuing this career pathway was extremely limited. BPCC is excited about sharing this rare opportunity that supports students, healthcare systems, and long-term care facilities,” says Sandra Harvey, Associate Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions.

Dr. Rick Bateman, Chancellor, proudly states, “BPCC has a long history of connecting students to opportunity. The CNA program is an important on-ramp to a career in the healthcare sector. These opportunities lead to financial independence, personal growth, and thriving communities.”

Students who meet entrance requirements for the October 4, 2021 – December 13, 2021 program are eligible for a scholarship that has been made possible through the Reboot program. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and cost of the certification exam ($1500 value). This reduces the cost to the student to only $150 which must be paid at the time of registration. Students will also be responsible for purchasing their required uniforms, immunization costs, and school supplies.

With only 10 weeks of training, you can begin your bright future in healthcare. Visit https://www.bpcc.edu/workforce-development/certified-nursing-assistant-program to apply to the CNA program.

For more information, contact BPCC Workforce Solutions at workforcesolutions@bpcc.edu or call (318) 678-6015