BPCC to offer Fire Science degree beginning Spring 2021

Beginning in the spring semester, Bossier Parish Community College will be granting an Associate of Applied Science and Certificate of Technical Studies in Fire Science. The program is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment in a variety of fire service fields, and to provide continued career development for current fire and emergency service personnel.



Beau Bevan, Fire Science Program Director, said the overall goal is to produce highly educated firefighters to the communities they proudly serve. “Firefighters are finding the need for higher education not only vital for professional development, but also for a key factor for promotion,” Bevan said. “Having a degree in fire science will help potential students become more marketable in this highly competitive career field.”



The associate degree program can be completed in 4 semesters, while the certificate can be completed in two semesters. The courses are delivered by experienced fire service professionals, and are offered entirely online , making it possible for students to participate around their work schedule.



Carolyn Burroughs, Dean of Science, Nursing and Allied Health, said the program will strengthen and expand BPCC’s long standing relationship with fire and emergency personnel.



“We’re excited to expand our educational offerings for persons wishing to enter the fire service profession, and the opportunity for current fire science professionals to access college level course work offered in an online format,” she said.



Bossier Parish Community College has a rich history of educational excellence and has served the educational needs of Louisiana since its inception. “We’re proud to continue to help produce a quality workforce for in-demand jobs of the future,” Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., said.

For more information, visit https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/sciencealliedhealth-firescience/. Students interested in the Fire Science program should contact Beau Bevan at 318-678-6355 or bbevan@bpcc.edu.

Apply to BPCC online at www.bpcc.edu. Spring semester registration begins November 11, 2020.