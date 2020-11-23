BPCC to present virtual Christmas Show in December

For 28 years, Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, has presented the annual BPCC Christmas Show for families in the Shreveport-Bossier area. The college, however, is unable to produce an in-person show this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BPCC’s Division of Communication and Performing Arts has, instead, put together a compilation of past Christmas shows to present in a virtual format.

Families can tune in and watch the BPCC Christmas Show during the entire month of December. The show will be available December 1st through December 31st on the Bossier Parish Community College Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as BPCC’s KCAV TV (SuddenLink public access Channel 12 in Bossier).

Children of all ages will still be able to experience the magic of the BPCC Christmas Show from the comfort of their own home. The show will feature performances by the Cavalier Players, Cavalier Music Ensembles, the BPCC Cheerleaders and the Ladies in Gold Danceline. Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of the Division of Communication and Performing Arts, will read the beloved Christmas favorite, “’Twas the Night before Christmas.”

New this year will be BPCC Communication Media students sharing holiday do-it-yourself decorating and gift ideas to help make your holiday season extra merry and bright.

Each year the BPCC Christmas show collects canned food donations for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. BPCC is continuing this holiday tradition by asking families to donate virtually to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana – every $1 you donate will provide $10 dollars of food. Visit foodbanknla.org/donate to support local families in need this holiday season.

For more information on the virtual Christmas Show, call 318-678-6021 or email: theatre@bpcc.edu.