BPCC to receive $500K from LHC for healthcare initiative

Bossier Parish Community College is one of three higher education institutes to receive funds as part of an ‘equity in health and care’ initiative.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections is funding a $1.5 million program to eliminate health disparities and create a more inclusive, representative healthcare system. The Equity in Health and Care initiative will implement coordinated strategies in partnership with Xavier University, Bossier Parish Community College and Delgado Community College. The initiative will focus on four major areas: equity in health outcomes, diversity and inclusion in the healthcare workforce, economic social determinants of health, and community health.

“Our mission at Louisiana Healthcare Connections is to transform Louisiana’s health and create health equity for our Medicaid population,” says Jamie Schlottman, chief executive officer. “Sharing data to identify disparities, collaborating in our communities to address disparities, and investing in economic opportunities within the healthcare field will result in real-world improvements in health equity.”

Additionally, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is making a multi-year investment to create scholarship programs in medical coding, community health work, and allied health programs with Delgado Community College and Bossier Parish Community College. The scholarships will be geared toward those currently enrolled in Medicaid, helping address economic factors that affect health, providing new job opportunities, and fostering a more inclusive healthcare workforce. These colleges provide access to innovative learning environments to a diverse population in New Orleans and North Louisiana as well as distance-learning opportunities.

“Our state’s healthcare system suffers from a lack of skilled workers for positions in administrative, operational, and allied roles,” says BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “This partnership with Louisiana Healthcare Connections will not only take advantage of curriculum specifically designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the healthcare industry, but also provide additional skills to an often overlooked part of our workforce.”