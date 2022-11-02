BPCC TO UNVEIL NEW VETERANS MONUMENT ON NOV. 11

Bossier Parish Community College will pay tribute to our nation’s greatest heroes during a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, November 11th, at 11am at its Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. The event will include a guest speaker and the unveiling of a new veterans monument in the outdoor commons area behind the John R. McConathy Administration Building. The public is invited to attend.

The monument will be on permanent display at the base of the American Flag and is a token of the College’s continued appreciation for our military affiliated students, their families and community.

Bossier Parish Community College was named a Top Ten Military Friendly® School for the 2022-2023 school year. This year’s designation ranks BPCC in the top ten category overall for all community colleges in the nation and marks the College’s 11th consecutive year to receive the prestigious Military Friendly® designation.

“We are honored to serve more than 1,000 veterans and military-affiliated students each year,” said Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. “I could not be more proud of our Student Leaders at BPCC who raised the money to purchase and install this monument.”

WHO: Bossier Parish Community College

WHAT: Veterans Day ceremony & monument unveiling

WHEN: Friday, November 11, at 11am

WHERE: BPCC’s Bossier Campus – 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA – John R. McConathy Administration Building (Building A)