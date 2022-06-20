BPCC WILL NOT RAISE TUITION, ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 REGISTRATION DATES

For the seventh consecutive year, Bossier Parish Community College, along with the other two-year colleges in Louisiana, will not raise tuition on students.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors reaffirmed its commitment to tuition affordability, access to academic and workforce training, and workforce development by freezing tuition by a unanimous vote, which will maintain the current 2021-2022 tuition for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

“This decision by the Board to not increase tuition is very important for access to the quality services we provide at BPCC,” said Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. “While we continue to identify sources of support for our students through scholarships and other financial aid… it is also critical that we do not price our citizens out of the market for workforce training and transfer education.”

The announcement comes at a time when many families are struggling to keep pace with the rising costs of everyday items and other necessities.

“We are sensitive of the financial hardships that are impacting the people of Louisiana,” said LCTCS Board Chair Paul Price, Jr. “Families are having to make tough financial decisions, and this action is our way of helping to reduce some of the financial burdens impacting families.”

In addition to freezing tuition, the Board has also encouraged colleges to continue to grow and promote opportunities for financial aid, like the MJ Foster Promise Program and the Reboot Your Career program which offer access to academic and workforce training in high-value program areas like construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

“These additional programs provide an unprecedented opportunity for students to find high-wage, high-demand jobs at no additional cost,” said LCTCS System President Dr. Monty Sullivan. “We are conscious of the impact of high tuition on our most vulnerable populations, and this announcement highlights our continued commitment to remove financial barriers and create new viable career pathways for the citizens of Louisiana.”

Visit www.bpcc.edu/promise for more information on the MJ Foster Promise Program and to apply.

BPCC will hold several registration events for the fall 2022 term, which begins Thursday, August 18th.

A Phone Advising Registration Event will be held on Saturday, June 25th, between the hours of 6:00 am and 3:00 pm. These phone appointments will assist students with course registration. Students may schedule an appointment by visiting www.bpcc.edu/advising.

BPCC’s Super Saturday on-campus registration event will be held July 9th. Prospective and returning students will experience a one-stop registration event where they can register for an entire year of classes. Faculty and staff members will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist with registering for classes, as well as, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits. Students will begin in Building F (first floor, Admissions) and can apply online prior to the event at www.bpcc.edu/admissions.

BPCC will also host a Regional Nursing Open House on July 9th in partnership with local four-year universities. The event will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in Building H on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. The event will include tours of BPCC’s state-of-the-art simulation lab, live demonstrations in the lab and the opportunity to speak with representatives about nursing degree options at local two- and four-year colleges/universities.

New and transfer students at BPCC can prepare for the upcoming fall semester by participating in Cavalier Connect on July 14th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The day will be filled with campus tours, information on online learning and student success resources. Students will also take part in a mock class conducted by a BPC faculty member. Registration is required. Students can register for this in-person event by visiting www.bpcc.edu/CavalierConnect. Students not able to attend the in-person session are encouraged to register for a virtual session to be held in August.

BPCC will close out the month of July with Advising After 5 on Monday, July 25th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Students will begin in Building F (first floor, Admissions). Academic Advisors, along with staff from Admissions, Financial Aid, and Veterans Education Services, will assist with registration. Students can register for the event by visiting www.bpcc.edu/AdvisingAfter5. Students must arrive and sign in by 7:30 p.m. to be advised.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies.