BPCC’S BOSSIER CAMPUS CLOSED NOV. 1 DUE TO CITY WATER LEAK

Bossier Parish Community College’s Bossier campus will be closed today, November 1st, due to low water pressure. A city water leak has resulted in critically low water pressure across the Bossier campus, making it impossible to maintain essential services on site.

As a result, all classes and on-campus activities scheduled for November 1st have been canceled. Updates regarding the status of the water supply and the subsequent reopening of the Bossier campus will be communicated via our official channels, including College website and social media platforms.