BPCC’s Camp Cavs summer program to offer virtual STEM camp experience

Bossier City, LA (BPCC) – With the COVID-19 pandemic still a reality, Bossier Parish Community College’s Camp Cavs summer program will be a little different this year. Camp Cavs will consist of a suite of virtual (online) STEM summer camps from June to August for children ages 8 to 14. The virtual programs are provided in a partnership with Black Rocket, a national leader in STEM education for children.

Courses will be Monday through Friday, with a live instructor each day, small group coaching, and an online learning community. Each week offers a different age appropriate classes in the morning and afternoon for three hours a day. Topics include Video Game Design, Coding, Animation, Minecraft🅣, Roblox 🅣, 3D Modeling, Esports, Virtual Reality and more.

Black Rocket CEO Richard Ginn says, “We want to help Bossier Parish Community College’s Camp Cavs program to empower kids to be creative in the summer and help moms and dads get a break for a few hours. Parents are desperate for help and kids are lonely. After health and the economy, education is the third great need to address in this pandemic. At Black Rocket, we are all parents, so we get it.”

To view a listing of camp and dates and/or to register online, visit: https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/campcavs-registration/ . For more information or assistance, email continuinged@bpcc.edu or call (318) 678-6015.



