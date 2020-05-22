BPCC’s Communication Media program organizes drive-thru art show

The Communication Media program at Bossier Parish Community College has organized a drive-thru art show to celebrate student work. The outdoor exhibition is set to open Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m. in the front parking lot of the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.



Each spring, digital art students submit their art to the BPCC Communication Media Showcase, an event that is normally held indoors. However, the showcase was reconfigured to a drive-thru exhibit to adhere to state guidelines amidst the COVID-19 health pandemic. Thus, the drive-thru exhibit will allow students to showcase their work to the community while remaining safe.



Students participating in the show are as follows: Bianca Anderson, Brandi Ferguson, Brianna Price, Caitlyn Chase, Cason Smith, Darryl Ware, Derrick Marshall, Diane Vanhoozer, Emily Carr, Eric Hull, Erina Heineman, Frank Johnson, Hannah Winget, Ike Alexander, Kayla Davis, Kendall Reynolds, Kerwin Popo, Kristen Woodall, Kyle Johnson, Lana Parrish, Madison Lawrence, Mars Allen, Marth-Claire Lepore, Mika Williams, Paige Werner, Robert Cote, Tanya Sikes, and Vahini Kondapa.



The public is invited to see the digital art display on the BPCC campus anytime during the day from May 29 through June 6. The outdoor show will be displayed on large signs for people to drive-thru and enjoy. You can also vote for your favorite piece to win the People’s Choice Award by tagging a photo of your choice on social media using #bpcccommmedia.



The exhibit will also be traveling to different locations throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area during the summer months. Follow BPCC Communication Media on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the drive-thru art show schedule.



BPCC is excited to bring this drive-thru experience to the community. For more information, contact Kim Condon by e-mail at kcondon@bpcc.edu





Feature Photo Image by: Cason Smith (a BPCC student whose work will be featured in the drive-thru showcase).

