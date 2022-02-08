BPCC’s Hayley Pickron named to LCTCS Board of Supervisors

Hayley Pickron has been named the Community College Representative for the Louisiana Community & Technical College System Board of Supervisors.

Hayley, a sophomore general studies major, is a second year Cav Express student recruiter, the current SGA president, and was elected 2022 BPCC homecoming queen.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve on the Board of Supervisors for LCTCS,” she said. “I am excited to represent the students at Bossier Parish Community College as well as the students attending community colleges around our state.”

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Board consists of 17 members. The LCTCS Board is composed of 15 members appointed by the Governor with consent of the Senate, two from each of the six congressional districts with three at-large members.

There are two student members – one elected by and from membership of a council composed of the student body presidents of the community colleges and one student elected by and from the membership of a council composed of student body presidents of the technical colleges under the supervision and management of the LCTCS Board. Each student member serves a one-year term.

Hayley is filling a term vacated by another member. Her appointment ends May 30, 2022.