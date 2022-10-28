BPCC’S HOCUS POCUS MOVIE NIGHT TO BE HELD INDOORS

Friday, October 28 | 7:00 PM: Hocus Pocus Movie Night

It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Come out and meet the Sanderson Sisters in-person at Bossier Parish Community College’s Movie Night! Due to inclement weather, we will be showing our movie (Hocus Pocus) in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Admission is FREE and OPEN to the public, but seating is limited so don’t delay! The movie begins at 7pm. Call 318-678-6035 or visit our Facebook page for further details: www.facebook.com/BPCCCavs