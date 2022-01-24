BPCC’s Jaeden Marshall named to ‘Fab 50’ JUCO Freshmen List

Jaeden Marshall has been named one of the top 50 junior college first-year players in the country, according to Jucorecruiting.com.

A 6’4 guard from Hinesville, Ga., Jaeden is currently averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.9% from the field (ranks Top 30 in Region XIV) and 37.8% from the three-point line (ranks Top 20 in Region XIV).

“This is a tremendous honor for both Jaeden and the BPCC Men’s Basketball program,” Head Coach J.A. Anglin said. “Jaeden has persevered through a challenging start to the season. It would not have been possible without his hard work, dedication, and ability to be coached.”

Not only is he a standout on the court, but in the classroom as well. Jaeden is a general studies major and plans to attend a four year university.

“While I am excited for him to receive this honor, I am equally as proud of him for the success he had in the classroom in the fall semester. We are looking forward to his continued growth and development as a person, student, and basketball player.”

Jucorecruiting.com is the official scouting/media partner of the All-American JUCO Showcase Invitational (Top Invite-Only JUCO Event during July Live Period/300+ College Coaches). Because of his production this season, Jaeden has been invited to participate in the JUCO Showcase Invitational in Atlanta, GA on July 8-10.