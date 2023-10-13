BPCC’S JARROD COX NAMED STUDENT LEADER OF THE YEAR

Bossier Parish Community College is pleased to announce that Jarrod Cox has been named Student Leader of the Year for Two-Year Institutions by the Louisiana Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators (LACUSPA).

LACUSPA is an organization dedicated to servicing higher education professionals, students, and associates in the State of Louisiana. This award recognizes outstanding leadership, commitment, and dedication to improving the campus community and beyond.

Jarrod has exhibited exemplary leadership qualities that have left a lasting impact on the College and its students. He is an active participant in on-campus organizations, including the current Student Government Association President, SkillsUSA, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, BPCC Moves, the Disability Services Student Success Team, and serves as a student board member for the Cavalier Care Center. He is also involved in numerous community service initiatives that benefit veterans in northwest Louisiana and the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“I am so incredibly honored to have been considered and chosen as LACUSPA’s Student Leader of the Year,” Jarrod said. “Since starting at Bossier Parish Community College, the school has really instilled in me the importance of being a serving leader. I love helping out people in any way I can and want to continue to do so in my career.”

The Student Leader of the Year Award not only recognizes his achievements but also inspires other students to pursue excellence in leadership. Dr. Teresa Jones, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Services, says Jarrod truly embodies excellent leadership qualities.

“I am incredibly proud of Jarrod’s selection as LACUSPA Student Leader of the Year for Two-Year Institutions,” she said. “This award is a testament to his hard work and a reflection of his unwavering commitment to BPCC’s mission and values of fostering a positive and inclusive campus environment. I am confident that this achievement will only underscore his remarkable leadership abilities.”

Jarrod was honored at an awards ceremony in Baton Rouge during LACUSPA’s annual conference earlier this month. BPCC is proud to have Jarrod as part of its student body and commends his exceptional contributions to the College and surrounding community.