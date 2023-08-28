BPCC’S JENNIFER ROBISON FEATURED IN NEW EXHIBITION

Bossier Parish Community College takes immense pride in announcing the participation of Jennifer Robison, Director of Communication Media, as one of the five exceptional photographers invited in the upcoming exhibition titled “Line, Form, Fashion! The Art of Style” at the prestigious R.W. Norton Art Gallery.

This dynamic showcase presents 40+ diverse fine art pieces, exploring the art of fashion through renowned artists like Christian Dior. Robison’s collection incorporates pieces from BPCC Theatre’s costume archives to create a dialogue between the power of fashion and costume design, demonstrating how our garments and textiles shape character choices and influence the projection of one’s intended image into the world.

Robison’s invitation seamlessly brings together editorial photography, theatre design, and art in the realm of visual communication. Her collection was exclusively created in BPCC Communication Media’s advanced creation lab, using resources available to our students. This highlights our commitment to empowering students in their pursuit of high-quality imagery, breaking down barriers and fostering limitless potential.

As an educator, Robison envisions using this exhibition to unravel the creative process behind her body of work. Utilizing a rotating display, she intends to provide a guided tour each week, unveiling the process from initial inspiration to the final image. In her words, “I want to showcase that every idea, no matter how abstract, can be translated into a powerful visual statement,” said Robison. “This is a challenge to my students to do the same thing.”

The opening of “Line, Form, Fashion!” Exhibition will be on Thursday, August 31, from 5pm-7pm, at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery located at 4747 Creswell Avenue in Shreveport. Admission is free and open to the public. Event details can be found here: https://bit.ly/3sglLlV