BPCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Chapter earns REACH designation

The Alpha Rho Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Bossier Parish Community College has been designated a REACH Chapter.

The designation is part of Phi Theta Kappa’s REACH Rewards program, which celebrates chapters who excel in membership development. REACH focuses on Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors.

“We are exceptionally proud of our students and their commitment to academic success,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “Phi Theta Kappa is one of the most distinguished honor societies on a college campus. These students are without a doubt among the best and brightest in our region.”

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) is recognizing 1,081 chapters for their efforts to bring the life-changing benefits and opportunities of PTK membership to even more students on their campuses in 2020. More than 112,500 students across the world became PTK members last year.

REACH Chapters receive a certain number of free graduation stoles as a reward for maintaining or increasing their membership acceptance rate to 15 percent or higher during the calendar year.

Bossier Parish Community College had a 20-percent membership acceptance rate last year, compared to the 16-percent division and 15-percent international statistics.

“I’m excited about the continued growth of our chapter and look forward to awarding these stoles in recognition of our most deserving students,” said Michelle Triplet, BPCC’s Alpha Rho Phi Chapter Advisor.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs, particularly state colleges and community colleges. The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.