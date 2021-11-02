BPPJ breaks ground for Bossier Parish Central Library

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning November 2, 2021, the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Bossier Parish library system officials broke ground for the new Bossier Parish Central Library. The new library will be located on the corner of Beckett Street and City Hall Drive in Bossier City (across from the library’s current location). The $9.5 million project is being designed by Prevot Design.



Photos By: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune









