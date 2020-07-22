BPPJ crews maintaining ditches throughout the parish

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews have begun pulling extra duty in efforts to maintain drainage ditches throughout the parish.



Crews have been authorized to begin working Saturdays in order to catch up with a backlog of ditches that need attention. Three ditches were reworked last week and three additional ditches have already been identified for work Saturday, July 25.



“We’ve been trying to keep up with the maintenance to our drainage ditches but some of the work takes time,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “Mark (Coutee) and his crews are constantly working on these ditches but there’s a lot of them and we’ve got a backlog now.”



Ford said crews are working daily on ditch maintenance and will continue to also work Saturdays until a dent has been made in the number of drainage ditches that need maintenance.



“We’re just working hard to try and get things done,” he said.