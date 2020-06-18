BPPJ forms Broadband Study Committee

By: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



At Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury formally created a Broadband Study Committee.



The newly formed Broadband Study Committee will consist of police jury members: Philip Rodgers (District 3), Chris Marsiglia (District 6) and John Ed Jorden (District 4). Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus will also be a member of the committee.



“On this item a little over a month ago, we had a few people come up and discuss wi-fi and cable service availability out in the rural parts of Bossier Parish. We’ve been checking into this for several years. I am here to appoint a new board,” said Bossier Parish Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran.



During Wednesday’s meeting, the jury also voted and approved establishment of a 45 mile per hour speed limit on Martin Road, located in Sections 1, 2 3, and 4, Township 21 North, Range 12 West, and Sections 6, 7 and 8, Township 21 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish, LA. in Police Jury District 4.



In other business conducted during Wednesday’s meeting, jurors also discussed adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 94, Section 10, (9)c, of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances “Harvest Season or Natural Forest Products” to change the permitted gross vehicle weight from 86,600 pounds to 92,000 pounds, in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development guidelines. Jurors also considered the renewal of a lease agreement with Benton Fire District No. 4 for the leasing of the old trash compactor site located off of Old Plain Dealing Road for a twenty-year term, and authorizing the execution of any and all necessary documents. The approval of Supplemental Agreement No. 2 to the proposal of Forte & Tablada for additional engineering services for the Johnson Koran Road Bridge over Foxskin Bayou project was also considered.

