BPPJ highway crews prepare for North Airline Drive overlay project

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury



Crews from the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s highway department are currently making repairs to a section of Airline Dr. north of Swan Lake Rd. and motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving in the work area.



Currently, the right-hand lane of Airline Dr. from Swan Lake Rd. to near the intersection with Kingston Rd. is closed while workers replace rough areas of the roadway.



Parish officials said the work is being done in preparation for overlaying Airline Dr., a project that is expected to begin in the next couple of months. Airline Dr. will be overlayed north from Wemple Rd. (where the parish limit begins) to Litton Rd.



“Airline Dr. was completed 16 years ago and it has held up very well considering the traffic and the growth that has occurred during this time,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “Everything gets worn over time and it’s time for us to overlay.”



Ford asked motorists to be patient and exercise caution while the work is underway, first by parish crews and eventually the contractor.



Feature Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Police Jury

