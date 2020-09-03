BPPJ makes decisions on a wide array of agenda items at Wednesday September 2nd meeting

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



One week ago, parish police jury highway department crews were working around the clock to remove trees and debris blocking roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Although Laura has gone, her destruction is still evident.



“We still have 56 ditch notes (repair needed) and in two days we have 170 requests for pickup on storm debris,” Public Works Director Mark Coutee told police jury members Wednesday. “We’ve still got a ways to go, so we’re asking that everyone be patient.”



Coutee said he still has crews, including inmates from the parish prison, making and stocking sandbags as a precaution. From the parish’s maintenance facility and the satellite locations, more than 20,000 sandbags were distributed leading up to the storm’s arrival in Bossier Parish.



“We’re now actively working on reloading pods and getting our stockpile back in order,” Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said. “Thanks to the Sheriff for the use of inmates to load bags and help with restocking. There’s a potential for other storms so we want to be prepared.”



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:



*Declared Vivint Louisiana, LLC, and/or Vivint, Inc., to be ineligible to obtain a Bossier Parish Peddler’s Permit for door-to-door sales in Bossier Parish.



*Awarded bid for Project No. 2020-106, Palmetto Road turn lanes for Willis-Knighton, in accordance with bids received August 31.



*Approved the plat of the proposed development of Bodcau Dam subdivision.



*Approved the plat of the proposed development of Walker Estates subdivision.



*Approved plat of the proposed development of Dogwood South subdivision, Unit No. 21.



*Scheduled a public hearing on September 16 to consider the application of US Wifi to the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a Planning Approval for a 150’ unmanned wireless internet pole located in Lot 1, Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision, Unit 1. Being scheduled as a two-week public hearing.



*Scheduled a public hearing on October 7 to consider the application of Joe E. Ford, Jr., to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of a certain tract of land being 3.455 acres, more or less, from R-A, Residence-Agricultural District, to B-1, Business, Commercial Office District, for a proposed office complex.



*Scheduled a public hearing on October 7 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Duckwater Landing subdivision, Unit No. 1.



*Heard report on meeting of the Property Standards Board of Review and agreed to move to condemnation hearings on two properties.



*Heard report on meeting of the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee.



*Ratified and accepted recommendation of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit Board of Appeals on August 19 in the matter of Apex Services, LLC.



*Approved change order No. 2 for FY 2019 LCDBG Sewer Improvements – Merrywoods subdivision.



*Approved certificate of substantial completion for FY 2019 LCDBG Sewer Improvements – Merrywoods subdivision.



*Approved certificate of substantial completion for Project No. 2020-103, Circle M Road improvements.



*Approved proposal of Nixon Engineering Solutions for engineering services, topographic survey and right-of-way maps for Eastwood drainage project.



*Approved proposal of RES for compensatory mitigation requirements for acquiring 224 wetland credits in HUC 1140202, provided under a flexible contracting arrangement to account for unforeseen developments, for the Sligo Road extension to Highway 527 project.



*Approved a mitigation credit supply agreement by and between the Seventh Louisiana Resource, LLC, and Bossier Parish Police Jury, for the purchase of 224 mitigation credits for the Sligo Road extension to Highway 527 project.



*Approved change order No. 19 for State Project No. H.003854.6-R1 Bossier North/South Corridor Swan Lake Road (I-220 to Flat River).

Passed a resolution of appreciation to Kathy Earnest, who is retiring from the police jury staff.



*Set a 25/15 ton limit on the Vanceville Rd. bridge.



*Agreed to allow parish attorney Patrick Jackson to move forward on a pair of lawsuits against individuals charged with operating a commercial business in a subdivision.

