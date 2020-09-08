BPPJ replacing a pair of bridges on crucial Bossier Parish roadways

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



A pair of bridges on crucial roadways in Bossier Parish are currently being replaced as part of the Police Jury’s plan for infrastructure improvement. Equipment is moving in and work has begun on the bridge on Johnson Koran Rd. crossing Foxskin Bayou, a project that is expected to take roughly six months to complete. The bridge is located approximately halfway between La. Hwy, 157 and La. Hwy 527.



Meanwhile, contractors should soon be driving concrete pilings on a new bridge on Swan Lake Rd. crossing Flat River, less than a mile east of Legacy Elementary. Replacing the bridge is part of a road realignment program that will remove a sharp curve at the current location.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the project should take about six months to complete if the weather cooperates.



On the western end of Swan Lake Rd., the section from the intersection of Airline Dr. to just past Legacy Elementary will remain open to local traffic.



Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury