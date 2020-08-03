BPPJ road projects underway

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury have begun work on major infrastructure projects designed to improve parish roads and bridges.



An overlay project on Airline Drive from Linton Rd. south began Monday with contractors planning to first begin working on the middle turn lane. Motorists should expect traffic to be down to one lane in each direction for the first two weeks.



Work on two sections of Swan Lake Rd. is underway and motorists will find one section closed for approximately six months. A bridge over Flat River, roughly one and a half miles east of Airline Dr., will be replaced as part of a road realignment project.



That section of Swan Lake Rd. from its intersection with Airline Dr. to Legacy School will remain open to traffic.



On the southern end of Swan Lake Rd., contractors have begun widening lanes on the roadway at its intersection with I-220. Work is scheduled to be completed in phases with entrance and exit ramps onto I-220 closed intermittently for periods of 30 days.



Lane closings will be staggered to accommodate traffic. Signs on the roadway will give details of alternate routes to access Swan Lake Rd. and I-220 during the construction. Officials say the widening project is scheduled to be completed in 100 days, weather permitting.



Another project to replace the bridge crossing Foxskin Bayou on Johnson Koran Rd. has been delayed, but officials say work should begin on August 17.

Photos Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Police Jury

Work crews place cones on Airline Drive (North) from Linton Road heading south

A road closure sign is in place on Swan Lake Road where two road projects are currently underway

The replacement of the Swan Lake Road bridge over Flat River is underway



