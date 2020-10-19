BPSB Finance Department Awarded Highest Recognition

Bossier Schools’ finances are in excellent hands, earning the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting for the 27th consecutive year.



The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association. Chief Financial Officer Nicia Bamburg and the Bossier Parish School Board Finance Department were awarded the CAFR for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. It represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its money management practices.



The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.



This is a notable achievement earned by Bamburg and the Finance Department and they are to be commended for exhibiting fiduciary responsibility with Bossier Parish public funds for 27 consecutive years.