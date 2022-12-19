BPSB Finance Department earns national recognition

Taxpayers can rest assured Bossier Schools’ finances are in good standing, resulting in the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting for the 30th year.



The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada to Chief Financial Officer Nicia Bamburg and the Bossier Parish School Board for the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.



The BPSB finance report was judged by an impartial panel and cited for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the CAFR.



The attainment of the Certificate of Achievement is a significant accomplishment by a government and its management and Bossier Schools congratulates Bamburg and the Finance Department for this noteworthy feat.

