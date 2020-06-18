BPSB free school meal program to include more Bossier Parish families

From Bossier Parish Schools:



At a time when many families’ finances are stretched precariously thin, thousands more children attending Bossier Parish Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch each day during the 2020-21 academic year regardless of household income.



An additional eight schools have qualified for the national Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, bringing the total number of CEP schools to 23 in Bossier Parish.



Nearly 5,400 more students will be provided free healthy breakfasts and lunches next school year at the following schools: Apollo Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, Cope Middle, Curtis Elementary, Elm Grove Middle, Haughton Middle, Princeton Elementary and Sun City Elementary. This amounts to an approximate savings of $600 for families and brings the total number of Bossier Parish students being eligible for free meals to 12,577, which represents 55.7% of the district’s enrollment.



“We are both excited and grateful to extend this program to more of our families, especially amidst the current economic crisis we are experiencing,” said Karla Horton, Supervisor of Bossier Schools’ Child Nutrition department. “We have seen breakfast and lunch participation increase at our 15 other CEP schools and anticipate the same with these, and we all know there is a direct correlation between proper nutrition and learning.”



The federal Community Eligibility Provision program provides an opportunity for schools in high poverty areas to provide free meals to all students without the burden of collecting and processing school meal applications for free and reduced price meals.



It is important to note that students new to the CEP program who carried meal debt from previous school years are still responsible for their outstanding balance; however, they will not accrue any future expense while attending a CEP school.



Prior CEP schools will continue to retain that status and offer free meals to all students. These include: Bossier Elementary, Bossier High, Butler Educational Complex, Central Park Elementary, Elm Grove Elementary, Greenacres Middle, Haughton Elementary, Kerr Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, Plain Dealing K-12, Plantation Park Elementary, Platt Elementary, T.L. Rodes Elementary, Rusheon Middle and Waller Elementary. Program to Include More Bossier Parish Families



