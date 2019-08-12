BPSB accepting applications for District 5 vacancy

The Bossier Parish School Board is currently accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 to fill the District 5 seat after official notice was received by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office it has been declared vacant.

Individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat must reside in District 5 and meet all qualifications for seeking office. Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA 71006-2000.

The School Board will call a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the Board appoints to fill the vacant District 5 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in spring 2020.