BPSB sets dates for public review of Pupil Progression Plan



Dates have been set for public review of Bossier Parish Schools’ Pupil Progression Plan for the 2020-21 school year. The plan will be available for public review from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14, 2020 at Bossier Instructional Center (BIC), located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA.



The plan, required by the Louisiana Department of Education, details the program and procedures governing the promotion and placement of students in Bossier Parish.



For additional information, contact Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs for Bossier Parish Schools, at (318) 549-6200.

