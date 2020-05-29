BPSB votes to refund part of insurance premiums

At Thursday’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting, the board considered a proposal to refund a portion of health and dental premiums to employees.

The board unanimously approved to refund active and retiree employees a portion of health and dental premiums.

“What we are asking for is a refund to be given to active and retired employees for the current year. The refund we are proposing is for three months of premiums. It would be anyone covered that had active coverage for the months of February, March or April of 2020,” Nicia Bamburg, Chief Financial Officer.

“We’re currently looking at a total of 4,400 individuals that we would be issuing a refund to,” Bamburg added.

This refund will not come out of the General operating fund. It is an insurance fund that the board is required by law to keep.

The current plan is to issue check refunds by June 18th.

The board also approved accrued annual leave (vacation) days over the 45-day maximum for professional 12-month employees to be rolled over to the 2020-2021 school year with 45 day accrued annual leave maximum going back into effect on June 30, 2021.